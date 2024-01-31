Empowering Mental Health: Agape's Holistic Approach to Addiction Treatment

George Mavrookas, Founder and CEO of Agape Treatment Center, and Stephanie Robilio, Chief Clinical Director, join Inside South Florida to delve into the center's dual diagnosis program, addressing both addiction and mental health issues with a focus on fear as a root cause.

The discussion revolves around overcoming fear and anxiety through the principles of faith and compassion. Robilio emphasizes that fear often underlies various issues, leading individuals to control aspects of their lives out of fear of failure, success, rejection, abandonment, or inadequacy. The cycle of anxiety and depression, according to Robilio, is often perpetuated by these fears.

At Agape, the approach isn't about eliminating fear entirely, recognizing it as an unrealistic goal. Instead, they advocate inviting faith, love, and compassion into one's life as powerful forces to counteract and transcend fear.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for Agape Treatment Center in 2024, with the opening of a new health facility in Port St. Lucie, addressing an underserved area and expanding Agape's operational footprint.

For more information, visit AgapeBHC.com or call 888-981-9107.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Health.