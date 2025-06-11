Watch Now
EMPOWERING WOMEN THROUGH LIFE'S TRANSITIONS

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Secret. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Doctor Contessa Metcalfe, MD., a cast member of Bravo's Married to Medicine, emphasizes the importance of empowering women through life's hormonal transitions, particularly during perimenopause and menopause. She notes that while many women discuss pregnancy openly, the challenges related to hormonal changes, such as hot flashes, mood swings, and body odor, are often overlooked. Raising awareness and providing support is crucial for women navigating these changes, which is why she has partnered with Secret to offer tools and confidence to help them manage their experiences.

One effective strategy she suggests is developing a nightly routine that incorporates Secret Clinical Antiperspirant and Secret Whole Body Deodorant, designed to manage excessive sweating and body odor. When used before bed, these products can provide up to ten hours of dryness, leading to fewer disruptions from night sweats and helping women feel more comfortable. Metcalfe encourages women to be proactive about their body care and to explore the various uses of the products, highlighting that Secret's clinical solutions are effective for areas beyond just the underarms.

