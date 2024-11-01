Empowering Young Lives: DRT Brain Love Foundation’s Teen Summit Tackles Suicide and Depression

The Help for Tomorrow Teen Summit, hosted by the DRT Brain Love Foundation, created a powerful space dedicated to addressing critical issues of youth suicide and depression. This meaningful event targeted children and teens aged 6 to 19, emphasizing prevention, support, and mental wellness. Recognizing that suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth aged 10 to 14 and the third among teens aged 15 to 19, the foundation aimed to engage youth and their families to combat these troubling statistics.

The Summit's welcoming environment combined educational sessions led by mental health professionals with engaging activities, providing teens and children a balanced experience of fun and learning. Participants explored ways to identify warning signs, manage peer and social media pressures, and communicate openly with family members.

Miami Dade College, a valued partner, highlighted its commitment to student mental health by offering year-round free mental health counseling, supporting young adults as they navigate new challenges in school, work, and life.

Parents left the event feeling grateful, equipped with practical tools for nurturing healthy communication and resilience at home. The day embodied the foundation’s core pillars: mental health, youth development, and community accessibility.

Although Udonis Haslem was unable to attend, he shared a heartfelt message: “Take away one thing, one exercise, something that sticks with you—that will be very, very important as you grow and venture out into this world.” This empowering event underscored a community's dedication to uplifting and supporting its youth.

For more information, visit udcares.org/hopefortomorrow.