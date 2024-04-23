Empowering Young Women: Inside Out Masterclass at The Ritz Carlton, Key Biscayne

Watch Now
At a recent masterclass held at The Ritz Carlton in Key Biscayne, young women gathered to delve into the realms of self-confidence, self-love, and modeling prowess. Organized by Angela Horton, the event aimed to inspire and empower participants to embody grace and balance in their lives.

Angela Horton, the driving force behind the event, shared that her niece's aspiration to pursue modeling ignited the idea to create a platform where young women could cultivate courage and strength. The masterclass imparted invaluable lessons on walking with confidence, along with a panel of accomplished businesswomen.

Adding a touch of glamour to the event, Angela showcased her boutique collection, allowing participants to adorn themselves in her designs, ranging from activewear to ready-to-wear ensembles.

The event drew a diverse group of young women from various schools and communities, fostering a sense of inclusivity and camaraderie. Additionally, Angela extended the invitation to Touching Miami with Love, a charity providing support to underserved youth, ensuring that the empowering experience reached a wider audience.

Throughout the masterclass, discussions touched upon pressing issues such as social media bullying, body image, and self-esteem, prompting introspection and dialogue among participants. The overarching message emphasized resilience, self-acceptance, and the importance of seeking support when needed.

Feedback from attendees echoed sentiments of empowerment and newfound confidence. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn and grow alongside peers, reaffirming the significance of events like Inside Out in nurturing the next generation of empowered women.

As the success of the masterclass paves the way for future events, Angela looks forward to expanding the initiative to reach diverse demographics. Those interested in learning more about upcoming events can connect with Angela Horton via Instagram,@AngelaHortonLifestyle.

