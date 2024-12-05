Empowering Young Women: Tamara Gant and the Embrace Girls Foundation

Tamara Gant, co-host of 101.5 Lite FM’s "Those Two Girls in the Morning," is not just a familiar voice on South Florida’s airwaves—she’s a champion for young girls in the community. As a longtime board member of the Embrace Girls Foundation, Tamara joined Inside South Florida to shed light on this impactful organization, its mission, and the transformative work it has done for over two decades.

Founded in 2000 by Executive Director Velma Lawrence, the Embrace Girls Foundation provides mentorship, education, and life skills training to young girls in South Florida. The organization aims to inspire confidence, discipline, and ambition in girls from elementary through high school.

“We mentor. We cover all cultures, all races. It’s about helping young ladies be the best they can be,” Tamara shared. The foundation emphasizes academics, etiquette, and discipline, transforming the lives of participants by exposing them to experiences that broaden their horizons.

From field trips to Broadway shows to meeting influential leaders, the foundation curates opportunities that many of these girls might not otherwise experience. “They come off tour buses dressed nicely, and their attitudes and etiquette is great,” Tamara said, beaming with pride.

The Embrace Girls Foundation has attracted high-profile supporters and speakers who pour wisdom and inspiration into the girls. Recent highlights include:



International Day of the Girl: Featured guests such as Grammy-winning artist Regina Belle , Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his wife, and Broward County Clerk of the Courts Brenda Forman .

Featured guests such as Grammy-winning artist , Miami Hurricanes Head Coach and his wife, and Broward County Clerk of the Courts . Community Engagement: The program regularly hosts tea parties and events where the girls meet leaders like mayors, governors, and other influential figures.

“These events show the girls that they matter, that they can achieve anything,” Tamara emphasized.

The impact of Embrace Girls extends beyond mentorship. The organization supports families facing challenges such as financial hardships, custody issues, and more. “They've come in and worked with the family and even working with the little brothers too, because when they see their sisters going to all these great places, they want to join too. And so it's encompassed everybody,” Tamara noted, highlighting the holistic approach to community support.

As the foundation approaches its 25th anniversary, it continues to elevate young women, setting them on paths to success and self-empowerment. With prominent community figures like Tamara G involved, the future of the Embrace Girls Foundation looks brighter than ever.

For more information about the Embrace Girls Foundation and how you can support its mission, visit their website EmbraceGirlPower.org.