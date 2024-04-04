Empowering Youth with Financial Literacy: Intuit's Education Initiative

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Intuit. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Dave Zasada from Intuit and high school teacher and author Michael Bonner shared insights into the pressing issue of financial literacy among today's youth and Intuit's efforts to address this challenge. With financial literacy becoming increasingly essential in today's world, Intuit is committed to equipping young people with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate their financial futures successfully.

Dave highlighted the concerning trend of low financial literacy among adults in the United States, attributing it in part to the lack of personal finance education in schools. Currently, only 25% of students are required to take a personal finance course before graduating high school, leaving many ill-prepared to manage their finances effectively.

Michael, an educator, echoed the importance of financial literacy and shared the challenges faced in integrating financial education into the curriculum. Despite students' interest in learning about finances, educational priorities and constraints often limit their access to necessary tools and resources.

To tackle this issue, Intuit has introduced the Intuit Education Personal Finance Program for schools. This free program offers over 150 hours of interactive financial resources, including games and real-world simulations, to help students become financially literate, capable, and confident. Additionally, Intuit is running the "Our Finance Challenge" throughout Financial Literacy Month in April, encouraging schools to dedicate at least one hour to teaching personal finance. This challenge includes engaging activities and an online game, where students compete to improve their financial skills and win prizes for their schools.

Michael emphasized the transformative impact of financial education on both individual students and society as a whole. By equipping young people with financial literacy skills, they can make informed decisions that positively impact their families' financial well-being and contribute to a healthier, more informed society.

For educators, parents, and students interested in accessing Intuit's free educational resources, they can visit ProsperityQuest.Intuit.com to learn more.