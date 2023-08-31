End of summer 2023 cocktail guide

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share great cocktail recipes to bring this season to a close.

“Terlato Vineyards Pinot Grigio is delicious, and it has notes of peach, pear and citrus,” says Zahn. “This is great for some grilled fish and grilled vegetables.” Find this product at Terlato.com

A tasty adult slushy may help you beat the heat this summer.

“Sorel is a versatile Moroccan hibiscus,” says Zahn. “It has some Brazilian clove, Indonesian Cassius and delicious ginger and nutmeg in it. This is a great liquor that can help modify and elevate any of your cocktails this summer. Find this item at Sorelofficial.com

If you’re hosting an end of summer barbecue, Cecchi Chianti Classico may pair perfectly with your main entrees.

“It’s going to be great for those steaks and burgers,” says Zahn. “It has some bright cherry, slight chocolate, and floral citrus.” Find this product at Totalwine.com

The heat can deplete your energy. Celsius Fitness Drinks may help build your stamina.

“Celsius Energy is going to boost your energy,” says Zahn. “It's made with the best ingredients, like ginger, guarana, green tea, and seven essential vitamins.” Find these items at Celsius.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.