End of summer must-haves 2023

Beauty Expert, Elena Duque, joined Inside South Florida to share skin care beauty essentials to help culminate the end of the season.

“Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen is crafted by Olay skin experts,” says Duque. “They're formulated with moisturizing ingredients, like petrolatum and vitamin B three complex.”

The heat and humidity can impact your confidence. Secret’s Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant may restore your self-assurance.

“It is made with advanced odor fighters and PH balancing minerals for incredibly long-lasting protection,” says Duque. “It comes in three scents, which includes completely clean, clean lavender and stress response.”

If your summer glow can’t be sacrificed, L’Oreal’s True Match Lumi Glotion may be your best solution.

“It hydrates and luminates. It is perfect,” says Duque. “It comes in four shades.”

For more information, visit ElenaDuqueBeauty.com

