End of summer travel destinations 2023

Travel Expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, joined Inside South Florida to share great locations to end summer the right way.

“Montreal is one of my picks for this time of year. You can really come here and get that European ambiance without the cost or the time of flying overseas,” says Tornatore. “My pick for a staycation is at the W South Beach. I love it for a quick staycation because they have great guests programming.”

