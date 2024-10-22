Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty: A Minimally Invasive Weight Loss Solution Explained by Dr. Okeefe Simmons

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Simmons MD LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Okeefe Simmons returned to discuss an innovative weight loss procedure, the Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), a non-surgical option for long-term weight loss. ESG involves using a thin tube with a camera to access the stomach through the mouth, where sutures are applied internally to reduce the stomach's size, leading to significant weight loss over time.

Unlike traditional weight loss surgeries, ESG offers several benefits, including fewer risks, a shorter recovery time, and no incisions. Patients can undergo the procedure in the morning and return home the same day. In addition to weight loss, the procedure can also improve conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Ideal candidates for ESG are individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 30 and 50. Dr. Simmons emphasized the importance of pairing the procedure with a healthy lifestyle, including diet and exercise, for long-term success.

For more information, viewers can visit simmonsweightloss.com or contact Dr. Simmons’ office at 305-204-8558. Dr. Simmons is also active on social media under @doctorweightloss305.