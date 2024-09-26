Energize Your Home With The Safe And Reliable Power Of Propane

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Propane Education & Research Council. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the cost of energy bills on the rise, propane is emerging as a reliable alternative power source. Matt Blashaw, Former HGTV and DIY Network Host and Homebuilding Expert, joined Inside South Florida to share the wonders propane can bring to your home.

“It provides clean energy. It works efficiently with systems like heating, cooking, even power generation,” says Blashaw. “I'm on the Kiowa River and we are in a custom built home that would not be possible without the power of propane. We have a 1000 gallon propane tank that is buried right on the side yard. You would never even see it, and it is powering all the major appliances in this home.”

Propane offers reliability and flexibility. If a storm knocks out your homes power, propane can be a handy alternative fuel source to keep your lights on and your air cool. With propane, you can build your home outside of your city’s power grid and ensure your home has all the power it could ever need.

“Unlike homes that rely on the electrical grid or natural gas line to be put into the house, propane is stored on site,” says Blashaw. “If you're in a rural area, sometimes it's cost prohibitive to bring in that natural gas, and now you don't have to because that propane tank is there with a propane professional filling it up even before you know it's happening.”

As an added bonus, propane allows South Floridians to power their homes while remaining environmentally conscientious, producing 52% fewer greenhouse gasses compared to other fuel sources like coal and oil.

“That promotes poor air quality, puts more carbon into the atmosphere, and in this ecologically sensitive area that we're in, propane does not contaminate soil or water, so it is a safer environmental option,” says Blashaw.

Best of all, propane-powered appliances can help South Floridians save on their power bills.

“A propane furnace is going to last 50% longer than an electrical heat pump,” says Blashaw. “Also, propane powered tankless water heaters. They have this AI technology in it now so they understand how you're using its energy, delivers more energy when you need it and then when you don't, it lowers that energy, which eventually lowers your bills.”

For more information, visit Propane.com/For-My-Home.