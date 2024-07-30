Enhance Your Summer Days with These Beauty and Lifestyle Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer heats up, it's essential to stay fresh, stylish, and comfortable. Lifestyle expert, Yesi de Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share some top beauty and lifestyle picks to enhance your summer days.

Secret Whole Body Deodorant

Designed with every woman in mind, the Secret Whole Body Deodorant is a must-have for this season. This aluminum-free deodorant provides 72 hours of clinically proven odor protection, covering you from your underarms to your toes. Available in three forms—spray, stick, and cream—and three different scents, my favorite being Peach and Vanilla Blossom. It's gynecologist and dermatologist tested, free of aluminum, baking soda, dyes, phthalates, and parabens. You can confidently apply it everywhere for 24/7 freshness. Grab it at Walmart or any mass retailer nationwide starting at $12.99. For more information, visit secret.com.

Thrive Causemetics Empowermatte Precision Lipstick Crayon

Add a pop of color to your summer look with the newly launched Empowermatte Precision Lipstick Crayon from Thrive Causemetics. Available in 14 shades, this lipstick offers long-wear, weightless perfection with a built-in sharpener. The semi-permanent micro pigments ensure bold, long-lasting color, while ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and sodium hyaluronate hydrate and nourish your lips. Waterproof and sweat-proof, it lasts up to 12 hours. Plus, for every product purchased, Thrive Causemetics donates to help communities thrive. This is a purchase you can feel good about. For more information, visit thrivecausemetics.com.

The Beachwaver Co. Pastels Collection

Get gorgeous summer hair with The Beachwaver Co.’s award-winning, viral TikTok sensation curling irons. Invented by celebrity hairstylist Sara Potempa, The Beachwaver B1 and B1.25 in shades lilac, sage, and sky, are self-rotating curling irons that create perfect curls and waves for all hair types. Easy to use and perfect for achieving that effortless summer look. Find it at beachwaver.com for $99.

Stephanie Keyser Cali Tote Haute Coral

A great summer tote is essential, and the Cali Tote Bag by Stephanie Keyser is perfect. Manufactured in the USA, these bags are super lightweight, waterproof, and easy to clean. The round straps are designed for comfort on your shoulder and hands. The bag’s body is flexible and travel-friendly with removable handles that fit easily into your luggage. Available in hot coral, digital lavender, and almond, this tote is ideal for the pool, beach, sports, and everyday errands. Find it online at stephaniekeyser.com for $150.

Magicsuit and Miraclesuit Swimwear

Look stunning by the water with Magicsuit Swim. Designed for style, comfort, and versatility, these swimsuits feature innovative fabric that smooths and shapes, ensuring a flattering fit for every body type. Whether lounging by the pool, strolling through seaside shops, or enjoying a sunset dinner, Magicsuit swimwear ensures you look effortlessly chic.

Enjoy these essentials to make your summer days fresh, stylish, and fun! For more tips like these, visit @yesistylemedia.