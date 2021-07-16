Watch
Enjoy a glass of wine with these bold new flavors

Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 16:25:34-04

Stella Rosa is America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine and is made with real fruit flavors, is naturally gluten-free and vegan, low-calorie, and low-alcohol, making them the perfect wine this holiday season!

The brand just released new single-serving, ready-to-drink cans, available in 8 of the newest flavors including Blueberry, Watermelon, and Pineapple. Looking for something a little bolder? You can't go wrong with the all-new Stella Rosa Royale. It's the classic Rosso flavor you love, but now with 8% alcohol. This is the perfect wine to pair with any food, from savory to sweet, the options are limitless!

If you're looking to mix it up, try one of our popular Stella Rosa Cocktails! There are over 100+ amazing Stella Rosa cocktails available at stellarosa.com. Inside South Florida, viewers can also get a special offer!

