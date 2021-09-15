Watch
Enjoy a new spin on classic Mexican cuisine at Agave Bandido

Posted at 5:24 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 17:24:58-04

This restaurant and tequila bar brings a contemporary spin to classic Mexican meals. With an amazing open kitchen and lively ambiance, you're sure to have a good time at Agave Bandido.

Located in Pembroke Pines, this restaurant is perfect for dinner, a fun night out, brunch, or happy hour. Corporate Executive Chef Omar Martinez says his favorite thing about the restaurant is the fresh ingredients, including the fresh octopus used in their signature dish.

If that's too adventurous for you, you can also try the famous enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and more. Head over to AgaveBandido.com to view the full menu and plan your next night out.

