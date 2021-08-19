Enjoy a night out in Fort Lauderdale during Dine Out Lauderdale

Get ready to indulge from now through September during Dine Out Lauderdale. The event features special menus at the area's top restaurants, with at least three courses for $35 and/or $45. For the first time, Steak 954 is participating and Miriam Tapia got to step into the kitchen to see how it's made.

Located in the W Hotel, Steak 954 is a luxury boutique steak house offering delicious seafood as well. You can taste Wagyu beef from all over the world and several dry-aged cuts. The Wagyu flat-iron steak is even part of the Dine Out Lauderdale lunch menu, along with a swordfish dish and two dessert options.

For the whole menu or to make a reservation, you can head to https://steak954.com/