Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Enjoy a night out in Fort Lauderdale during Dine Out Lauderdale

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:38 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 15:38:27-04

Get ready to indulge from now through September during Dine Out Lauderdale. The event features special menus at the area's top restaurants, with at least three courses for $35 and/or $45. For the first time, Steak 954 is participating and Miriam Tapia got to step into the kitchen to see how it's made.

Located in the W Hotel, Steak 954 is a luxury boutique steak house offering delicious seafood as well. You can taste Wagyu beef from all over the world and several dry-aged cuts. The Wagyu flat-iron steak is even part of the Dine Out Lauderdale lunch menu, along with a swordfish dish and two dessert options.

For the whole menu or to make a reservation, you can head to https://steak954.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors