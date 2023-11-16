Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Enjoy an Unforgettable Night with ‘Cocktails and Cabaret’

Posted at 6:16 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 18:16:52-05

Cocktails and Cabaret Creator, Sunni Stephens, joined Inside South Florida to discusses her acclaimed dinner show Cocktails and Cabaret, a unique blend of cultures and decades which features a live band and a fully produced experience that captivates audiences.

Get ready for an evening of glamour, cocktails, and sensational entertainment as Cocktails and Cabaret takes the stage at The Moon Miami on November 19.

“You get all of these authentic mixes of culture under one roof that tell this story,” says Stephens. “So first and foremost, you get a great show. I have a live band. So where in Miami, where can you go see a live band and a full, fully produced show that tells a story that crosses decades and is multicultural, all inclusive, diverse, glamorous and professional and well executed? Only at Cocktails and Cabaret.”

For more information, visit CocktailsnCabaret.com or follow @sunnistephens

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com