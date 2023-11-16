Enjoy an Unforgettable Night with ‘Cocktails and Cabaret’

Cocktails and Cabaret Creator, Sunni Stephens, joined Inside South Florida to discusses her acclaimed dinner show Cocktails and Cabaret, a unique blend of cultures and decades which features a live band and a fully produced experience that captivates audiences.

Get ready for an evening of glamour, cocktails, and sensational entertainment as Cocktails and Cabaret takes the stage at The Moon Miami on November 19.

“You get all of these authentic mixes of culture under one roof that tell this story,” says Stephens. “So first and foremost, you get a great show. I have a live band. So where in Miami, where can you go see a live band and a full, fully produced show that tells a story that crosses decades and is multicultural, all inclusive, diverse, glamorous and professional and well executed? Only at Cocktails and Cabaret.”

For more information, visit CocktailsnCabaret.com or follow @sunnistephens