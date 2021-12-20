Watch
Enjoy recipes from around the world with this new digital cookbook

Posted at 2:58 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 14:58:24-05

One of the best parts of traveling is experiencing the great food and the drinks and a new collection of recipes from around the world is available just in time for the holidays. Joining us is a world-famous sommelier and lifestyle expert, Belinda change, and she’s teamed up with MasterCard to be one of 50 contributors on a cookbook called From the World to Your Home.

MasterCard has always been known for bringing customers great culinary experiences. Just in time for the holidays, you can head to Priceless.com for the digital cookbook which features 50 amazing recipes from people all over the world. This is a great way for people to connect and share new recipes, and maybe even start some new holiday traditions.

Cardholders can download the book and get started on a new culinary adventure. Belinda's contribution is a Frosé, which is a frozen drink made with Rosé. She made the recipe specifically to honor her mom, who's also a chef!

