Enjoy the sounds of the season with the South Florida Symphony

Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 15, 2021
The holidays are upon us and the South Florida Symphony will be kicking off the festivities with their joyous concert, Messiah, which takes place on Dec. 1 at The Parker and Dec. 4 at Barry University. The South Florida Symphony chorus director and conductor, Dr. Giselle Elgarresta Rios, and guest bass-baritone soloist, Neil Nelson shared what we can expect.

This concert is truly special and a holiday tradition. Dr. Rios says the audience will hear the beautiful choir and be able to feel several different emotions as the show goes on. The choir and orchestra will be led by Sebrina Maria Alfonso for the first time this year. Audiences will get to watch local talent as they kick off the holiday season.

For showtimes and tickets, you can click here.

