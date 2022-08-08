Enjoy the summer sun safely with Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion

Basking outdoors can provide a sigh of relief but being inattentive to the sun can wreak havoc on your skin. Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you protect your skin this summer.

“Coppertone Complete is a multi-benefit sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection and all-day moisturization,” says McBride. “It is available in both lotion and spray formats. Coppertone Complete spreads easily and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes.”

If you’re interested in achieving a tan or new summer glow while protecting your skin, Coppertone has formulated the products for you.

“The new Glow Protect and Tan is a sunscreen lotion with a gradual self-tanner that provides UVA and UVB protection while helping to build a natural looking color on your skin,” says McBride. “For a more instant glow, the beloved Glow Shimmer Spray provides the same trusted Coppertone sun protection while giving your skin a beautiful glow and illuminating shimmer.”

Athletes or sports enthusiasts spend a great amount of time outdoors under the permeating sun in the sweltering heat. Coppertone has sunscreen to match their intensity.

“If you're looking for a durable sunscreen that you can trust to stay on strong while being active outdoors, the Coppertone Sport Lotion and Sport Spray have you covered,” says McBride. “It resists sweat, heat, and water to keep up with your active outdoor lifestyle. It also provides a light breathable feeling on your skin.”

