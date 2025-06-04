“Enough By Me” Founders Launch Empowering Healing Retreat for Women Battling Burnout

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Glenn Professional Services. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a world where burnout, exhaustion, and overachievement often go unchecked, two powerhouse women are creating space for recovery and renewal. Co-founders Erika Glenn and Michelle Machado of Enough By Me joined Inside South Florida to share details about their transformative upcoming retreat, designed to help women heal from the inside out.

Born from Burnout

The name Enough By Me comes from a deeply personal place. “In 2023, I had six hospitalizations based upon burnout,” said Glenn, a former corporate executive. “The name was crafted to say, "Enough. I’ve done enough. I’ve had enough. I need to find a different solution.”

She met Machado, a fellow burnout survivor, through a mastermind group. Despite their different journeys, they found common ground in their shared desire to support others.

More Than Just a Retreat

This isn’t your average wellness weekend. The Enough By Me retreat focuses on bridging the mind-body connection, using both science and soul-based approaches to healing.

“We live in a world where people are under constant pressure with the need to perform and feel like they matter. Yet at the same time, they’re internally worn out and exhausted,” said Machado. “So we thought, why not create something that offers a one-stop shop, where people can find solutions that address both the mind and body connection?”

Who It’s For

The retreat is designed for women at all stages of burnout, whether they’re feeling the early signs of mental fatigue or already experiencing severe emotional and physical exhaustion. Participants can choose from three program packages tailored to their personal needs.

“The value they can expect to see is major shifts, at a minimum within six months. Our hope is that by the end of the program, you’ll be completely healed, and many people are,” said Glenn. “But we also recognize that everyone is different. Our bodies are different, and we’re all starting at different levels. So for those who aren’t completely healed by the end, you’ll walk away with a clear roadmap of what you need to do to finish your healing journey.”

Attendees can expect personalized tools for long-term emotional wellness, a supportive community of like-minded women, a judgment-free zone for growth, recovery, and rediscovery.

How to Join

Women interested in the retreat can visit Erika-Glenn.com and MichelleDMachado.com . Both websites include contact forms to schedule a discovery call and help participants choose the package that’s right for them.

From burnout to breakthrough, Enough By Me is creating a new path forward with one powerful awakening at a time.