Ensuring Cleanliness in Public Spaces: A Conversation with Chef Michael Symon

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ecolab. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Food Network TV host, Chef Michael Symon, emphasized the importance of cleanliness in restaurants, hotels, and other public spaces, shedding light on the role of Ecolab's science-certified program in maintaining high standards of cleanliness and safety.

For Chef Symon, cleanliness is a top priority in all his endeavors, whether it's in his restaurants, at home, or on his TV shows. Partnering with Ecolab and its science-certified program ensures that his guests can enjoy their dining experience with peace of mind, knowing that extra steps have been taken to maintain cleanliness.

The level of cleanliness is crucial for business owners as it directly addresses guest expectations for a safe and hygienic environment. Ecolab's program not only provides innovative products but also offers in-depth training and breakthrough technology, empowering businesses to elevate their cleaning practices and instill confidence in both staff and consumers.

Chef Symon attested to the effectiveness of the science-certified program, noting that establishments displaying the Ecolab science-certified seal are recognized for their commitment to cleanliness. Moreover, the program fosters a safe and clean working environment for staff, contributing to overall employee satisfaction and productivity.

In addition to ensuring customer satisfaction, the Ecolab science-certified program brings numerous benefits to businesses, including improved inspection results and enhanced employee morale. A happy and confident team, as Chef Symon remarked, is essential for the success of any enterprise.

For those interested in learning more about Ecolab and its science-certified program, Chef Symon directed viewers to visit ScienceCertified.com, where they can access detailed information and resources.