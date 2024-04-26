Ensuring Motorcycle Safety with Cycle Gear

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DS Simon Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the sun-soaked days beckon South Floridians to hit the road on their motorcycles, ensuring safety becomes paramount. To shed light on this crucial aspect, the president of Cycle Gear, Stevan Popovich, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the essential practices and gear needed for safer riding experiences.

With Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month underway, Stevan emphasized three key elements to promote safer riding: staying present while riding, adhering to road rules, and wearing protective gear. In the scorching Miami heat, Cycle Gear offers a range of protective gear designed to keep riders cool and safe.

Acknowledging the concerns of friends and family of riders, Stevan shared insights garnered from his extensive experience as both a motorcyclist and leader of a vast community of riders. Addressing worries, he highlighted the increased level of technology and safety measures available to riders today, assuring that 95% of them seek comprehensive coverage.

When it comes to essential gear, Stevan stressed the importance of the "all the gear, all the time" mantra. From helmets to boots, Cycle Gear advocates for complete coverage to minimize impact and abrasion resistance in case of accidents.

One revolutionary piece of technology discussed was the motorcycle airbag. Designed to protect the entire torso of the rider, this discreet device deploys in milliseconds, offering predictive crash protection. With advancements driven by racing communities, this technology has become a game-changer, significantly enhancing rider safety on the road.

For those eager to delve deeper into motorcycle safety or explore the latest advancements in protective gear, Cycle Gear offers resources both in-store and online. With 165 locations nationwide and a dedicated webpage showcasing airbag technology in action, riders can stay informed and equipped for their next adventure.

For more information and to explore Cycle Gear's offerings, visit CycleGear.com/airbags.