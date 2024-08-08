Ensuring Pet Safety: A New Initiative for Disaster Preparedness

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Kimberly Bentley from the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to discuss an exciting new initiative aimed at ensuring the safety of pets during disasters. Kimberly introduced "Flew the Coupe," a program designed to provide disaster relief worldwide, with a particular focus on pets through the Pet Disaster Alert (PDA) program.

Flew the Coupe is an initiative under GEM that focuses on disaster relief globally. The PDA program, specific to Florida, allows pet owners to register their animals in advance of any disaster. This proactive approach is crucial for ensuring the safety and well-being of pets during emergencies.

Kimberly emphasized the significance of being proactive rather than reactive in disaster preparedness. The PDA program, in collaboration with Fido Alert, functions similarly to an Amber Alert system but for pets. It includes a QR-coded tag for pets, a pet prep playbook, and vital shelter information to assist pet owners before, during, and after a disaster.

The initiative is particularly close to Kimberly's heart, and she shared the story of board member Chris Harding, whose rescue dog inspired the Flew the Coupe initiative. The program underscores the critical role pets play in providing support during challenging times and the importance of preparing for their safety in advance.

Kimberly outlined the straightforward registration process for the PDA program. Pet owners can visit fidoalert.com/pda to register their pets, upload a photo, and ensure their pets are protected with essential information available during emergencies.

For those interested in learning more or registering their pets, information is available on their Instagram, @flewthecoop_, and their website, globalempowermentmission.org.