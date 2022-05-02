Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, shares his Mother’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to make your celebration a blast

Entertainment expert, Paul Zahn, joined us with some gift ideas that will surely put a smile on moms face this Mother’s Day.

“Teleflora's Mother's Day collection is my go-to for flowers for Mother's Day,” Zahn says. “They have one-of-a-kind floral arrangements that are always fully arranged, made by hand, and hand-delivered so that mom can enjoy them the moment they arrive.” To order your own, visit teleflora.com

Zahn knows his way around wine and picked out some great options to gift mom this year. “We have a mimosa kit right here with some Riondo prosecco,” says Zahn. “Riondo has a new look and feel. It's now a full sparkling spumante. It's got this bright green packaging that we love, and you can pop the cork and celebrate mom.”

Another great option is Mozart Chocolate Liqueurs. “It's made in Austria where Mozart was born,” says Zahn. “It's made from the finest Belgian chocolate and has this wonderful, elegant foil wrapping. It's all-natural, super delicious, and it’s gluten-free.” You can order both wines at totalwine.com

For a good night's sleep, Blissy has you covered. “Blissy is a line of silk items from loungewear to facemasks and pillowcases,” says Zahn. “They're made from 100% mulberry silk. These are soft like butter. They're hypoallergenic and you know they're better for your hair.” Find yours at Blissy.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions