Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, shares the summer essentials that will wow your party guests

Summer is finally here and the transition between the seasons is the perfect time to plan your outdoor summer gatherings and nights in with friends and family.

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share the latest and hottest summer essentials in snacks, cocktails, energy drinks and whiskey.

“Soul snacks’ cookies were created by legendary drummer Ralph Raoul, who was inspired by his grandma, ‘Grampy.’ She was a big baker. These delicious cookies have ethically sourced ingredients that are absolutely delicious,” says Zahn. “We have two flavors, Grampy’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie and the Downhome Double Chocolate Chip. These are perfect for any summer soiree.” These snacks are available at Walmart or on Soulsnacks.com.

If you are interested in serving a drink that will have your guests asking for more, but you do not want to make one from scratch, add Bols Cocktails to your grocery list.

“They have these wonderful Bols Ready to Enjoy Cocktails. They have four items, the Margarita Azul, Espresso Martini, Red Light Negroni and Very Old Fashioned. They come in two different sizes, the 375 which is three or four drinks and then we have this wonderful little tube which is one to two cocktails,” says Zahn. “They're already mixed up. You just give them a shake after you put them in your freezer or you can put them in a bucket of ice if you're doing a barbecue. Then you just pop them open and pour it into a glass.” You can find them at TotalWine.com.

A party favor option for guests in need of a morning pick-me-up after your event is the 305 Life Everyday Recovery Dietary Supplement created by Music Artist, Pitbull.

“These are wellness packets that encompass the ethos and lifestyle of Miami, including being outdoors, running, working out, but also going out,” says Zahn. “We have the Everyday Life which is Raspberry Guava. We have the Everyday Recovery, which you're going to have after you have had a few too many of these cocktails with the Pineapple Coconut. Then we have the Everyday Energy with the Acai Punch. That's going to give you that little kick of energy, the day after. These are $60 for a box and there's 30 packets in each box.” You can get yours at 305-life.com.

Guests looking to grace their host with a nice gift can opt for Hatozaki Whiskey.

“It is a delicious whiskey that you can sip or mix in a cocktail. This is a vatting of 100% malt whiskies. It's aged in imported bourbon casks, imported sherry casks, and native mizunara oak barrels,” says Zahn. “It's got some sweet cereal to it and a little bit of multi-dried fruit so it's the perfect balance of sweet.” You can find Hatozaki Whiskey at TotalWine.com.

For more information, follow Paul Zahn at @paulzahn

The Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.