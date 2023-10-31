Watch Now
Entrepreneur Cris Cawley Reveals the Power of Publishing to Achieve Business Success

Posted at 2023-10-31T18:00:00-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 18:00:06-04

Serial Entrepreneur and Game Changer Publishing CEO, Cris Cawley, joined Inside South Florida to share her expertise on how to elevate your business to new heights.

“We were invited to do an infomercial of all things, but we were invited to do that and to sell a book on TV,” says Cawley. “And it was at that point, we realized that a book is a way to get your message to the world, your story to the world, have more visibility, more credibility, all the things, authority, positioning for many entrepreneurs that are in the community. So that was something we recognized in doing that ourselves 20 plus years ago, and after that, obviously, it was a great segue to start helping other entrepreneurs.”

For more information, visit GameChangerPublishing.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by VIP Media Solutions.

