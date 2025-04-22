Entrepreneurial Resilience Becomes a Board Game with Igor Vainshtein's "Entrepreneurpolypoly"

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by IBH Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Building a business from the ground up is no easy feat, and no one knows that better than longtime Entrepreneur Igor Vainshtein. Joining Inside South Florida, Vainshtein shared how his years of crashing, burning, and rebuilding inspired the creation of his latest project — a board game called Entrepreneurpolypoly, designed to teach the power of resilience through play.

Vainshtein, who began his business journey as a teenager after immigrating from the former USSR to Australia, explained that success didn't come without setbacks. “It was resilience,” he said. “What made the difference was just continuing to get up and do it again and again.”

To help others build that muscle, he turned his entrepreneurial journey into an interactive board game. Originally written 15 years ago and later revived after a successful business exit, Entrepreneurpolypoly mimics the highs and lows of real-world business ownership — from managing risk and finances to navigating inevitable failure.

“It’s a taste of reality,” Vainshtein explained. “This is a way to do it in a low-risk, fun and immersive environment.” During testing, young adults were surprised by the challenge, expecting the game to be all about “wheeling and dealing,” only to discover that strategy, risk-taking, and financial savvy were at the game’s core.

Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or someone who just loves a good challenge, Entrepreneurpoly offers a unique way to strengthen resilience and business thinking.

For more information or to play the game, visit biz.game.