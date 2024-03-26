Epilepsy Alliance Florida Celebrates Purple Day with Walk the Talk Events

March 26th marks Epilepsy Awareness Day, also known as Purple Day, dedicated to increasing public understanding of epilepsy and dispelling myths and stigmas surrounding the condition. In honor of this day, Inside South Florida sat down with Luis Martinez and Anna Diaz from Epilepsy Alliance Florida to discuss their upcoming events and the vital support they provide to individuals and families affected by epilepsy.

More than 3 million people in the United States live with epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures. The diagnosis can be isolating and frightening, but organizations like Epilepsy Alliance Florida offer essential services and support to those in need.

Luis Martinez, community specialist for Epilepsy Alliance Florida, explains the organization's mission: "We are dedicated in supporting those impacted by epilepsy by confronting the spectrum of challenges that are created by seizures. We have psychological services, medical services, prevention and education, [where] we teach people what to do if a seizure happens in their workplace or at school."

For social service aide, Anna Diaz, her involvement with Epilepsy Alliance Florida is deeply personal, as she lives with epilepsy since childhood. Her mother found the foundation after her diagnosis at the age of six. "I think it's that process of individuals with epilepsy, going through the stages of actually accepting it and accepting that this isn't going to go away. So finally, in my teens, I started doing fundraisers, raising awareness, and advocating for myself. Now that working with them, it's absolutely everything. Anna shares.

One of the organization's upcoming events is "Walk the Talk," a fundraising walk aimed at raising awareness and funds for epilepsy support programs. "Walk the Talk Broward” and “Walk the Talk Miami” are fundraising walks where participants can register, walk, and engage in various activities. It's a fun-filled event for individuals, families, nonprofits, and businesses to come together in support. The funds raised directly support individuals and families affected by epilepsy. By participating in “Walk the Talk”, individuals contribute to a cause that impacts lives positively.

As Epilepsy Awareness Day approaches, Epilepsy Alliance Florida encourages everyone to join them in their efforts to raise awareness and support for those living with epilepsy. To learn more about their initiatives and upcoming events, visit their website at EpilepsyAllianceFL.org.