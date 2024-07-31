Equine Assisted Therapies of South Florida: Transforming Lives Through Horseback Riding

The emotional connection between humans and animals is undeniable. In equine therapy specifically, horses are used to help children and adults with special needs. Inside South Florida is highlighting an amazing organization that offers therapeutic equine programs right here in South Florida. Equine Assisted Therapies of South Florida, located in Coconut Creek, provides programs that level the playing field, giving individuals with special needs the opportunity to focus on what they can do instead of what they cannot.

"Equine Assisted Therapies is a 42-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to providing therapeutic riding and equine-assisted activities to children and adults with special needs, so they can improve physically, mentally, and emotionally," explained executive director Molly Murphy.

Individualized lesson plans are developed for each participant to enhance cognitive, perceptual, and motor skills, using horseback riding as a tool for growth, among other therapies.

Tammy, a mother of a participant, shared her story: "My daughter Sam started riding horses at the age of four. She has been riding for 18 years now. We found out about the program from a physical therapist who was working with her and trying to teach her how to walk. Since then, it has been life-changing for Sam. She learned to walk, improved her fine and gross motor skills, and even her communication skills—all on the horse."

As a parent, Tammy finds it heartwarming to witness her daughter's breakthroughs. "She looked over and said her first word while on the horse, and it happened to be 'mom.' I'll take that. It was just amazing."

Molly Murphy, the executive director of the program, is also an inspiring story, as a former student who is now advancing the program's mission. "I was a student in the program from age seven to 18. I have cerebral palsy, which means my muscles are really tight. The horse moves in a way that mimics typical human walking, allowing me to use and build muscles I never had the chance to strengthen. This gave me tremendous self-awareness and confidence. Horses are great for mind, body, and spirit," she shares.

The program works with 11 horses, matched with participants based on their needs. The organization also relies on over 175 volunteers to take care of the horses and stables. "Our organization runs almost exclusively on volunteers. They help get the horses ready for our participants, groom and tack them, and assist with general maintenance on the property. We couldn’t execute our mission without them," Molly notes.

Many riders with special needs compare their experience on a horse to a sense of freedom. The true beauty of working with horses comes from the simple fact that they do not discriminate or judge. Horses teach individuals about themselves and allow their inner strength to be borrowed to achieve what may have been thought of as impossible.

For more information about Equine Assisted Therapies of South Florida, visit equineatsf.org. The horse provides a relationship built on trust, ability, and kindness. Programs like this one help riders develop confidence, important social and life skills, and improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.