Eriberto Jimenez Discusses the 29th Annual International Ballet Festival of Miami on Inside South Florida

Eriberto Jimenez, a prominent figure in the Miami Hispanic Ballet, joined Inside South Florida to share the excitement surrounding the 29th Annual International Ballet Festival of Miami. This prestigious event, produced by the Miami Hispanic Ballet, has grown remarkably over the years, expanding from a two-day affair to a three-week celebration of ballet.

"The festival started with two days of performances, and now we're going to three weeks of activities around Broward and Miami-Dade counties," Eriberto explained.

The festival, which began on July 20 and runs through August 11, has already seen several highlights. "We select an artist each year to create the festival's poster. This year, we have Afro-Caribbean artist Erick Picardo,"** Eriberto shared. "We also had a kids' performance, which is very important because we want to highlight all the talented kids in South Florida. We had around 80 kids from 13 different studios performing in three shows last weekend."

This week, the festival will feature contemporary companies from England, France, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. Eriberto emphasized the festival's unique mix of local and international talent, making it a must-see event. "The festival brings to Florida companies that have never performed here in the United States. On August 10 and 11, we will be at the Fillmore Miami Beach, featuring companies from Serbia, Spain, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and several from the US, including some local companies. You won't find so many companies in one place. This is what makes the festival very important."

For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, Eriberto directed viewers to visit internationalballetfestival.org.