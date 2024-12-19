Erika Obando Shares Tips on Resilience and Goal-Setting to End the Year Strong

On Inside South Florida, author and certified life coach Erika Obando shares empowering advice inspired by her book, Without a Voice: A Woman's Journey to Resilience. As the year winds down, Erika reminds viewers that it’s never too late to rediscover resilience and prepare for a strong start in 2025.

Start Today, Not January 1

Erika debunks the myth that goal-setting has to wait until the new year. "The beginning of your goals starts the minute you wake up this morning," she says. By breaking goals into small, manageable pieces, you can start achieving them now without the pressure of waiting for January 1.

Combatting Burnout

For those feeling overwhelmed, Erika introduces her "Five Rabbits" strategy:



Imagine trying to catch five rabbits at once—it’s impossible.

Instead, focus on catching one rabbit at a time, or tackling one priority per day. By pacing yourself and setting clear priorities, you can achieve everything on your list by week's end without feeling burnt out.

The Power of Boundaries

Setting boundaries is key to managing time and energy. Erika emphasizes the importance of saying no unapologetically: "No is a complete sentence." She advises being intentional with your time and protecting your energy, even if it means turning down invitations or requests.

Empowering Yourself

Erika encourages everyone to affirm their greatness and commit to finishing the year strong: "Start today. Start right now."

For more resources and tools, connect with Erika at TPECoaching.com or on her Instagram @TPECoaching, where she shares tips to help others achieve their goals and build resilience.