Escape to Paradise: Top Tropical Destinations for South Florida Travelers in 2025

Inside South Florida welcomed travel expert Jeanenne to share must-visit tropical destinations for the upcoming travel season, featuring stunning Marriott properties in some of the most sought-after locations.

For an unforgettable escape, Jeanenne recommends starting with Santa Marta, Colombia, a vibrant destination known for its natural beauty and cultural attractions. Stay at the Santa Marta Marriott Resort, Playa Dormida, a gorgeous beachfront property with a modern spa, spectacular views, and access to nearby hotspots like Playa Blanca and Tayrona National Park.

Next up, adventure-seekers can head to Costa Rica, a popular 2025 destination known for its ziplining, surfing, and lush landscapes. The Westin Reserva Conchal offers a unique all-inclusive experience immersed in nature. Located in a stunning nature reserve, it boasts panoramic views, a family-friendly kids club, an adults-only pool, and gourmet dining options perfect for any traveler.

Finally, for a quick and easy tropical escape, Jeanenne highlights Cancun, Mexico. The Marriott Cancun All-Inclusive Resort is a fantastic option for families, featuring newly renovated rooms, a beautiful water park, and nine specialty restaurants offering everything from traditional Mexican to Japanese cuisine. Guests can also enjoy nearby excursions like the Tulum Mayan ruins and eco-adventure parks.

