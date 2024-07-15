Essential Summer Home Solutions: Battery Backup and More

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jackery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Home improvement expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida to share valuable insights on summer home essentials, focusing on the importance of reliable battery backup systems. Kathryn introduced the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus, a versatile and powerful battery solution designed to keep essential appliances running during power outages, making it a must-have for households, especially in regions prone to brownouts, heatwaves, and hurricanes.

Key Features of the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus:



Expandable Power Station: The system can be customized with multiple battery packs to meet the energy needs of any household, offering up to 6000 watts of output.

Smart App Integration: Users can monitor and manage power usage via a dedicated app, ensuring efficient energy use during outages.

Safety and Portability: The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is safe for indoor use, featuring patented cooling technology and a lifespan of 10 years with 4000 charging cycles. Its compact design and wheels make it easy to transport.

Solar-Powered Option: It includes solar panels for harnessing clean, reliable energy, further enhancing its sustainability.

Kathryn emphasized that this system is suitable for various living situations, from condos to large homes, thanks to its modular and stackable design. The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus ensures that critical appliances like refrigerators, medical equipment, and communication devices remain operational during emergencies.

Kathryn highlighted ongoing deals available on both Amazon and the Jackery website, with discounts of 5% and more on the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus and other products. For Amazon Prime members, special offers are also available, making it an excellent time to invest in this essential backup power solution.

For more information and to take advantage of these deals, viewers can visit jackery.com or bethebesthome.com.