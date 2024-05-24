Essential Summer Products for Busy Moms: Tips from Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Roberts

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by GRITS Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer kicks off, many parents are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained and their lives organized. Lifestyle expert Stephanie Roberts shares her top on-the-go products on Inside South Florida, perfect for busy moms this summer.

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller

The Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is an essential item for outdoor activities. This device creates a 20-foot mosquito-free zone using heat-activated technology, ensuring that pesky mosquitoes stay away. It's a safe option for people and pets, eliminating the need for chemical sprays or lotions. Available for $29.99 at major retailers including Amazon through July 31, the E55 is rechargeable and features replaceable inserts for added convenience.

LâMO Footwear

LâMO Footwear offers stylish and comfortable sandal options that are perfect for active moms. The Clea sandal features soft fringe and a cushy insole, making it versatile for dressing up or down. The Solstice sandal comes with an EVA outsole for long-term cushioning and comfort, with a secure strap to keep it in place during activities. These sandals, available for men, women, and children, can be found at lamofootwear.com.

Atkins

For nutritious and convenient meal options, Atkins Protein Shakes are a great choice. The Black Tea Honey Latte flavor is particularly popular, offering the benefits of real tea and honey with a boost of caffeine equivalent to a cup of tea. Each shake provides 15 grams of protein and only one gram of sugar, making it a keto-friendly option. These shakes are perfect for on-the-go nutrition, available in a 4-pack for $6.99 at Amazon and Walmart. For more information, visit atkins.com.

Enjoy Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are another excellent option for quick and healthy snacks. Available in flavors like Jalapeno Lime and Honey Roasted, these pistachios offer a protein-packed snack without the hassle of shells. Each serving contains 5 grams of protein, making them ideal for hunger emergencies or kid meltdowns. These snacks can be found in two-and-a-quarter-ounce bags and larger sizes at major retailers nationwide.

For more helpful recommendations like these, follow Stephanie Roberts on Instagram @stephanierobertstv. These practical and nutritious options are sure to help busy moms manage their summer with ease.