Essential Tools for a Stress-Free Summer Trip: Travel Tips from Expert Laura Begley Bloom

The summer travel season is here, and whether you’re planning to fly or drive to your destination, preparation is key. Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joined Inside South Florida to share some essential tools and tips for your next adventure.

Road Trip Essentials

For those planning a road trip, ensuring your car is in top condition is crucial. Laura recommends starting with a thorough vehicle inspection. "Get an oil change, check your tire pressure, switch out those windshield wipers, fill the brake fluid, and check the brake pads," she advises. She specifically recommends NAPA SilentGUARD brake pads for their quieter operation and long-lasting performance. For more information, visit napaonline.com or your local NAPA Auto Care location or parts store.

Choosing the Best Travel Credit Card

Laura highlights Experian as a great resource for selecting a travel credit card. "They can help you with so many different things including auto insurance. They've recently launched the Experian insurance marketplace, which can help you potentially save money on auto insurance," she explains. This marketplace can potentially save consumers more than $800 annually by presenting better rates from over 40 top providers. For more details, visit experian.com/insurance.

Stress-Free Travel Tips

Planning a trip can be stressful, but Laura shares a practical tip to minimize that stress: always print out your travel itineraries and tickets. "You never know when you'll be somewhere without Wi-Fi… I'm always prepared with a print backup," she notes. Laura also recommends the HP All-in-One Plan, which includes a new printer, ink delivery, and 24/7 customer service starting at $6.99 per month. This plan also allows for seamless photo printing when you return from your trip. For more information, visit hp.com.

Exciting Travel Destinations

When asked about her travel plans, Laura shares her excitement about visiting Beaches in Turks and Caicos, an all-inclusive resort that's family-friendly. "They have a great partnership with PADI, so you can get certified as a PADI diver while you're there," she mentions. Another destination on her list is Windstar Cruises, which offers unique opportunities to explore the Mediterranean by visiting smaller ports that larger ships can’t access.

Whether you’re hitting the road or flying to a sunny destination, these tips will help ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip. For more information on Laura’s travel tips, you can visit laurabegleybloom.com.