Essential Trends and Must-Have Products for Women’s Wellness

At Inside South Florida, we’re always on the lookout for the latest essentials and trends that help improve self-care, beauty, and wellness. This time, lifestyle expert Stephanie Roberts has brought us some game-changing products that are both practical and impactful, from proper bra fittings for breast cancer awareness to advanced body care and vibrant hair color solutions.

Wacol - Fit For The Cure Events

Did you know that 8 out of 10 women wear the wrong bra size? If your straps are slipping, the band rides up, or the center isn’t flat, it might be time for a bra fitting. Wacol is offering free bra fittings at over 400 Fit for the Cure events nationwide, while also donating $5 to Susan G. Komen for every bra purchased. With over $6 million raised and 1 million women fitted, this initiative helps support breast cancer research and awareness. Miami residents can mark their calendars for free fittings on March 4-5 and March 21 at various Dillard’s and Bloomingdale’s locations. Find an event near you at FitForTheCure.com.

New Olay Super Serum Body Wash

Olay is bringing its award-winning skin care technology to the shower with its new Super Serum Body Wash Collection. Unlike traditional body washes, this silky gel-like formula is infused with a concentrated serum complex containing five skin-care ingredients that actually penetrate the skin instead of washing away. Clinical trials show that 80% of women noticed touchably soft, improved skin within just seven days. Available for $12.99 at major retailers nationwide, this collection caters to normal, extra-dry, and rough & bumpy skin types. For more information, visit Olay.com.

Modern Color

For those looking to refresh their hair color while keeping it healthy, Modern Color’s 3-in-1 Vegan Cleanser, Conditioner, and Semi-Permanent Color is the perfect solution. This eco-friendly hair product delivers vibrant color while also fortifying, repairing, and revitalizing hair. Whether you’re using it at home or in a salon, it offers an easy, nourishing hair coloring experience for just $29.99. Get yours at ModernColor.com.

Where to Find These Products

With March being Women's Month, these trending essentials offer the perfect mix of self-care and impact, making it easier than ever to look and feel your best!