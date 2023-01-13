Essentials for a better version of you in the new year

If you’ve challenged yourself to take better care of you this year, using the right essentials can help kickstart your new journey. Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share must-haves to help you with your New Year’s resolution.

“Damrak is a gin out of Amsterdam. They created a no proof version,” says Zahn. “You get the botanicals and citrus forward without the buzz. The kit comes with a delicious bottle of Damrak Virgin Gin, wonderful mixers and recipes.”

Filling up on a healthy and fulfilling snack between meals can help you avoid eating empty caloric foods throughout the day.

“Wonderful Pistachios is one of the lowest calorie snack nuts,” says Zahn. “You're going to get a wonderful plant-based protein with six grams of protein per serving. It's full of fiber with nine essential amino acids.”

Feeling good on the inside, as well as, looking good on the outside is also a key part of a self-care regimen.

“JCPenney Beauty features some of our favorite tried and true beauty products and some emerging brands. They have a big focus on bipoc founded brands, which is really wonderful,” says Zahn. “Blissy pillowcases are made from 100% mulberry silk. They are going to give you better hair.”

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.