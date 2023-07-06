Essentials for summer preparedness

Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to share must-have essentials to help you enjoy your summer.

“Ballpark’s 100% Angus Beef Hot Dogs deliver that tender juicy tastes you know and love, and it plumps when you cook them,” says McBride. Find this product at BallParkBrand.com.

For a summer’s night out with friends, try Charlotte Tilbury’s new Air Brush Flawless Lip Blur.

“This moisture liquid lipstick is infused with powdered blur technology, which smooths fine lines, and the hyaluronic acid hydrates the lips instantly for up to 24 hours,” says McBride. Find these products at CharlotteTilbury.com.

The sun’s intense rays can affect your skin’s glow and moisturizing your skin should be a top priority this season.

“Nivea Q10 Skin Firming Hydration Lotion is a lightweight formula that delivers intense moisture,” says McBride. “Nivea Q10s nourishing skin firming and toning gel cream is a lightweight gel cream enriched with Q10.” Find these products at CVS and other mass retailers.

Pairing the perfect cocktail with grilled appetizers and entrees is a must at your next summer soiree.

“Ten To One rum offers a range of premium and award-winning blended rums with no additives of any kind from around the Caribbean,” says McBride. “This white rum is best enjoyed in a simple light and delicious daiquiri.” Find this item at your local liquor stores.

If you’re looking for a great vacation destination to bask in the warm weather, the Oceanside Luxury Resort Waldorf Astoria Cancun is a place you may have not known that you are missing.

“It is situated on 100 acres of secluded coastline,” says McBride. “The resort features 173 exceptionally appointed guestrooms and suites, a state-of-the-art fitness facilities, swimming pools, six exquisite dining experiences and the signature Waldorf Astoria Spa.” For more information, visit Hilton.com

For more information, visit @joshymcbride

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group.