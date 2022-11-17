Essentials to conquer holiday hosting

Hosting during the holidays can be overwhelming. Mia Syn, MS, RDN joined Inside South Florida to share tips to enhance your next gathering.

“Blue Diamond released their first ever limited-time holiday flavored almonds, including snickerdoodle flavored almonds and cinnamon sugar cookie, and peppermint cocoa flavored almonds,” says Syn. “They're perfect for a seasonal charcuterie board.” Find these items at BlueDiamond.com

Going to an event empty-handed can be frowned upon. This year consider gifting your host with Chinet’s serving ware.

“It really makes cleanup an absolute breeze. Their classic products are made for exactly what's on your menu, including roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and green beans,” says Syn. “We have their crystal products, which add a fancy touch to your spread.” Find these products at MyChinet.com

Holidays would not be the same without delectable desserts. Syn has a health-conscious treat that will leave you feeling guiltless.

“My favorite part of the holiday season is serving something that I call desserts with benefits. My blondies are made with beans,” says Syn. “Beans can add moisture and fudginess to your baked goods and allow you to cut back on the amount of fat and oil.”

For more information, visit NutritionByMia.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Blue Diamond Almonds and Chinet.