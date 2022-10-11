Essentials to revitalize your look for fall

Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Milly Almodovar, joined Inside South Florida to share this season’s must-have to help you revitalize your appearance.

“Pat McGrath’s liquid lust legendary wear lipstick Elson 4 is exactly what you need. It's a beautiful blue red that suits all skin tones. It's long lasting and one swipe is all you need for full coverage. Now when it comes to matte lips, we know they can leave your lips feeling insanely dry,” says Almodovar. “It actually leaves my lips feeling hydrated, and it's transfer resistant so you can eat and drink without worrying.” Find this product at PatMcGrath.com or Sephora.com

A change in the weather can leave your skin feel dehydrated.

“A skincare line that is new to CVS is Bubble skincare. It's a Gen Z gender neutral brand that provides amazing products for all skin types,” Almodovar. “This amazing calm clean cream mask is a purple clay that comes with the brush applicator to gently pulls out impurities, toxins and other pre clogging culprits for deep skin refresh.” Find this item at CVS.com

Complement your new fall-inspired wardrobe with a new pair of contact lenses from Biofinity Energys.

“I've got an innovative solution to help minimize the symptoms of digital eyestrain. They feature Aqua form technology to lock in moisture and help your eyes feel less dry,” Almodovar. “These groundbreaking contexts also have a proprietary digital zone optic lens design so your eyes can shoot from online to offline with less strain and tiredness.” Find these items at BiofinityEnergys.com

