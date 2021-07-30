Watch
Essentials to try before summer is over

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 30, 2021
Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to help you enjoy the rest of summer while feeling and looking your best.

A pet leaves a paw print on your heart. Designed for all pet lovers, the MyKirei by Kao Paw Print Foam Hand Wash dispenses a paw print shape of a furry friend with every pump and is perfect to help make handwashing a daily ritual to look forward to for everyone in the family. There's also a Yuzu Flower option that leaves a cute flower in the palm of your hand. The bottles are refillable so you can enjoy the fun forever.

As seen in ELLE Magazine this month, Allure, Bustle, and many more, the pH Plex Full-Service Kit is a Plex product that's excellent for colored and non-colored hair. It works ​great for all hair types. This Malic Acid enriched formula provides salon-quality results in and out of the salon. The convenient single-dose packaging is ​easy to use, travel-friendly, and pre-dosed, no complicated mixing is required.

If you can't get into the salon, you can get a salon-quality manicure and eyelashes right at home thanks to KISS. There are a variety of styles for nails and lashes sold at Dollar General. The KISS Jelly Nails come in multiple lengths and designs with a high shine, and jewel and glitter accents. The Mink Effect Bold Collection lashes bring easy-to-apply and lightweight lashes to any look.

And finally, Unicorn Oil! This decreases inflammation within the skin and can be used after surgery to help reduce swelling and bruising. It has a high concentration of arnica which is also great for reducing pain.

