Even with insurance, medical bills can have a big impact on finances

Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 15, 2021
Even if you have health insurance, medical bills can be affecting the way you celebrate the holidays this year. Joining us today is health benefits expert Jeramy Tipton of Aflac— here to discuss the findings from the 2021 Aflac Health Care Issues Survey.

This is the third year Aflac has run this survey, interviewing 1,000 adults. The company found this year around the holidays more people are making more sacrifices to try and keep up with medical bills. These include families making the choice between paying bills and celebrating the holidays in the way they normally would. Nearly half of the parents surveyed said they were working extra hours to be able to put gifts under the tree.

The pandemic has played a large role in this. About 64% of individuals who have experienced COVID in their families have faced higher medical costs. There were almost no exemptions in these findings, even for those families who have healthcare coverage.

Luckily, Aflac is here to help. While reviewing your medical coverage, you should also look into supplemental plans to fill any gaps. You can go to Aflac.com/HCI to see the many plans they have to offer to make sure you're 100% covered.

