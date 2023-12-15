Watch Now
EverRoot Dog Supplements: Your Key to a Stress-Free Holiday Season

Posted at 6:20 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Athlete and Pet Advocate, Laila Ali, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her partnership with EverRoot, powered by Purina, and the brand's newly launched soft chew supplements designed to help pets cope with stress during the holiday season.

"I'm really encouraging people not to forget about their pets," says Ali. "You might want to look into EverRoot’s new calming soft chew, which has chamomile in it, which really helps ease some of that nervousness that dogs get during this time of year without making them drowsy."

For more information, visit EverRoot.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by EverRoot Powered by Purina.

