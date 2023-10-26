‘Everyday Wealth in America’ Study Reveals Americans Concerns Over Money

HerMoney Media CEO and Everyday Wealth Host, Jean Chatzky, along with, Edelman Financial Engines EVP and Co-Chief Client Officer, Jason Van De Loo, joined Inside South Florida to share insight behind the ‘Everyday Wealth in America’ report that reveals just how Americans view money.

“In this year's batch of research from Edelman Financial Engines, we took a look at the intersection of money and life,” says Chatzky. “We focused in on some areas we know have been trouble spots for people, housing, credit card debt, and the impact of money in a divorce.”

Van De Loo also shared key highlights.

“Very few Americans actually consider themselves wealthy,” says Van De Loo. “Only 14% of the people we surveyed actually say they feel wealthy. And what was remarkable is 67% told us they need a million dollars in the bank to feel wealthy. And that number has gone up a whopping 10% from this time last year.”

