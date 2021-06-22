Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino

If you're into reality TV, pop-culture, and everything in between; and want that in a podcast, we've got you covered! The Everything Iconic podcast host, Danny Pellegrino, joined our host Jason to dish.

Near the end of 2017, Danny began growing in popularity from his pop-culture memes on Instagram. As a natural extension of his social media, Danny decided to bring his talents - and his following - over to the podcast universe. Everything Iconic has seen the likes of Katie Couric, Andy Cohen, Cameron Diaz and more!

"I'm a pop-culture junky! Ever since I was a kid, I've always loved movies, TV and all of that stuff, so my show sort of encompasses all of that," stated Pellegrino.

In our one-on-one, Danny admitted to still getting nervous before each episode describing it as, "nerves wrapped in excitement." But being shocked and awed is what consistently reminds us of the dream!

And of course, as we celebrate Pride Month, we had to know what pride means to our guest.

"I think its just feeling comfortable in who you are as a person[...] I have to remind myself that I should celebrate the things that I love, and that encompasses more than just my pop-culture interests," expressed Pellegrino.

To experience the iconic podcast for yourself, listen on Apple, Spodify and more! Follow Danny on Twitter and Instagram @DannyPellegrino.