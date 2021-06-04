Everything to stream this weekend

We are sending you into the weekend right with the editor at Rotten Tomatoes, Jackie Colley, who is here with everything new to watch and stream in our new segment Press Play.

If you're looking for a film to use as your big return to the theaters, A Quiet Place 2 is the one to do it. Action-packed and nerve-racking, the second installment of the franchise tells you more about the monsters and those who are hiding from them.

For those fans who couldn't get enough of Wanda Vision, Loki airs June 9th on Disney+. The God of mischief steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." This show will take you deeper into the Marvel Universe and have you wanting more.

Showtime’s, Your Honor is one of those binge-worthy series that you may not have seen just yet, but may want to go check out. Bryan Cranston stars as a judge confronting his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family. He faces a series of impossible choices and discovers how far a father will go to save his son's life. This show originated overseas and went viral and now we're getting an American version that's sure to blow audiences away.

Looking to the future, season 4 of Rick and Morty is set to premiere on June 20th. The animated series on Adult-Swim is about the infinite adventures of Rick, a genius alcoholic and careless scientist, with his grandson Morty, a 14-year-old anxious boy who is not so smart. Together, they explore the infinite universes; causing mayhem and running into trouble. You can catch up on previous seasons on www.adultswim.com

Fast and Furious 9 premiers on June 25th, and is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year. They've already said the final film will be broken into two parts, so we're getting at least two more movies after this one. John Cena stars as Vin Diesal's brother while actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron return to the franchise. Not to mention we might be getting some spinoffs as well.

