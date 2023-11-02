Everything You Need to Throw a Holiday Party, With Paul Zahn

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share everything you need to host an unforgettable holiday party, starting with Champagne Lanson Le Vintage 2012, an exquisite champagne meant for celebrating life's greatest occasions.

“Lanson only makes vintage champagnes during exceptional years,” says Zahn. “So, this has notes of some candied fruit, almonds and brioche. This is my go-to for champagne for any Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving holiday soiree.” To purchase Champagne Lanson Le Vintage 2012, visit TotalWines.com

While winter is nearing the corner, the delicious fall pumpkin spice flavors of Mozart Chocolate Liqueur are here to stay.

“This is a perfect bottle to bring to any Friendsgiving Thanksgiving. So, it starts off with chocolate from Belgium. Then we have some pumpkin spice in there, we have some clove, real pumpkin juice. This is going to be a game changer. When you're whipping up those espresso martinis this holiday season.” To purchase Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, visit ABCFWS.com

Nobody wants to show up at a Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving empty-handed, which is why Ancient Olive Trees Martini Juice makes the perfect holiday gift.

“This is a delicious Triple Filter juice that is aged in barrel using their wonderful olives,” says Zahn. “This is going to turn a regular old dirty martini into an elevated delicious Martini. So, this is going to be a great host gift if you go to a Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving so ancient olive trees Dirty Martini juice is perfect for your dirty martinis.” To purchase Ancient Olive Trees Martini Juice, visit AncientOliveTrees.com

Wrap up the festivities by sipping Three Chord Bourbon, a perfectly handcrafted blend of rich and savory flavors.

It's made from whiskies from Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, but they also have a delicious bourbon cream, so it's got that nice creaminess to it,” says Zahn. “Some of the delicious bourbon can make a great delicious coffee with this, spike that coffee this Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving. Three Chord Bourbon has you covered.” To purchase Three Chord Bourbon, visit SharedPour.com

