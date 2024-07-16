Exciting Prime Day Deals: Summer Essentials on Amazon

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JamieO+Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner on July 16 and 17, Jamie O’Donnell returned to Inside South Florida to share some fantastic deals on summer essentials. From educational tools for kids to beauty and wellness products, there’s something for everyone.

Storypod

First up is the Storypod Grow-With-Me Audio Learning System for Kids. This interactive, screen-free device uses plush animals, yarn characters, read-along books, and more to provide engaging and educational content. Popular among kids for its inclusion of beloved characters like Daniel Tiger and Peppa Pig, the Storypod also allows families to record their own stories and messages. For Prime Day, the Storypod is available at a discounted price of $69, down from $99, and the age-specific starter bundle is $109, reduced from $139. These deals can be found on Amazon and storypod.com.

Nair

Jamie also highlighted great deals on beauty products. Nair hair removal products, known for their effectiveness and long-lasting results, are available at 30% off. This includes items like the Nair Sensitive Coconut Oil Shower Cream, Moroccan Argan Oil Shower Cream, and the Prep & Smooth Face with Watermelon and Hyaluronic Acid. Olympic athlete Terrell Davis endorses these products, making them a top choice for smooth, hair-free skin this summer.

Viviscal

Another beauty essential is Viviscal hair products, which are clinically backed and recommended by dermatologists for treating hair loss and thinning. Their range includes supplements, shampoo, conditioner, and serum, all designed to support healthy hair and scalp. These products are available at a 30% discount during Prime Day, offering significant savings on items that promote hair growth and thickness.

HeatPod Blanket by Hydragun

For those looking to boost their wellness routine, the HeatPod Sauna Blanket by Hydreigon is a must-have. Trusted by elite athletes, this infrared sauna blanket offers full-body heat therapy at home, providing benefits like anti-aging, stronger immunity, muscle recovery, stress relief, and better sleep. The HeatPod Sauna Blanket is on sale for $439, down from $549, with additional deals on the HeatPod Sauna Massager and HeatPod Back and Shoulder Massager. More information can be found on hydragun.com.

Don’t miss out on these amazing Prime Day deals to upgrade your summer essentials and enjoy a season filled with learning, beauty, and wellness. Happy shopping and happy summer!