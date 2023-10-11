Exclusive Interview with Emmy Award Winning Sports Journalist, MJ Acosta-Ruiz

NFL Network Sports Journalist, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, joined Inside South Florida to share her journey of resilience and strength from growing up in Miami to becoming the first woman of color to host an NFL Network show.

“When you are a black woman, when you are Latina, when you're a woman period, it's just that much harder, especially in the sports space,” says Acosta. “But I didn't want to let that take over the moment, right? While I have that present in my mind, I also wanted to take it all in and enjoy the ride. And just remember where I was. A lot of the coaches will say ‘Be Where Your Feet Are’, right. And so, for me, it was like ‘Be Where Your Pumps Are. So it was important for me to just take it as it was. And to really enjoy the journey.”

For more information, follow @mjacostatv.