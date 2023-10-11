Watch Now
Exclusive Interview with the Cast of The CW’s Sullivan’s Crossing

Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 11, 2023
The cast of CW's Sullivan's Crossing, including Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan, and Scott Patterson, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel, fresh off their season premiere.

Morgan Kohan shared her creative process behind building her character, "Maggie Sullivan."

“Just reading as much as I can,” says Kohan. “Pulling from my own life, what resonates with me, what doesn’t, where I can find something to connect me to. It’s really cool because it makes you reflect on yourself. So, it’s a real discovery of self within finding the character.”

Scott Patterson shared what viewers can expect as the season progresses.

“You’re gonna get a lot of deeply emotional scenes,” says Patterson. “You’re gonna get people struggling to reconnect. You’re gonna get a community coming together to aid even the most vulnerable citizens, the most elderly citizens, the youngest citizens. It really is an emotional journey for people. A journey of healing.”

To sum up Sullivan's Crossing perfectly, Chad Michael Murray had this to say: “Family, obstacles, trials and tribulations of life, and romance,” says Murray. “It has every detail that you want.”

Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Wednesdays at 8pm on the CW, WSFL Channel 39.

